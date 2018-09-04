Repeat drunken driver had loaded gun in car, sheriff says

MADISON, Wis. - A Waunakee man is facing multiple charges, including fourth-offense drunken driving.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 5300 block of Westport Road just before 7 p.m. on Saturday after citizens called 911 to report an intoxicated man acting strangely in the parking lot of a restaurant in the town of Westport.

Before they arrived, 38-year-old Cody Goen left his vehicle and went into the Yahara River, officials said.

Deputies were able to bring Goen back to land where he was taken into custody, according to the report.

Upon searching his vehicle, deputies found a loaded handgun, according to a news release.

Goen was arrested on suspicion of fourth-offense operating while intoxicated, being a felon in possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.

Officials also say there was significant damage to Goen's vehicle, and officials are investigating his potential involvement in several hit-and-run crashes that occurred before his arrest.