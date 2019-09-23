Reedsburg man facing tentative 5th drunken driving charge

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

REEDSBURG, Wis. - A Reedsburg man is facing a repeat drunken driving charge after a traffic stop in Sauk County Saturday night, according to a news release.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office said a deputy stopped a vehicle on Highway 23 near County Road S in the town of Reedsburg at about 9:45 p.m.

According to the report, the deputy noted signs that the driver, 55-year-old Eric Summerhays, was impaired. Eric was asked to submit to field sobriety testing and was arrested on suspicion of fifth-offense operating while intoxicated. Summerhays was taken to the Sauk County Jail.

The truck was towed, the sheriff's office said.

