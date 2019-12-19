PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Crime

Reedsburg man arrested for possession of heroin, meth, police say

Posted: Dec 19, 2019 01:52 PM CST

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 01:52 PM CST

REEDSBURG, Wis. - A Reedsburg man was arrested Tuesday evening for possession of heroin and methamphetamine, according to a news release.

Donald J. Turnmire, 38, was arrested after police and emergency medical services were called to a residence in the 800 block of 3rd Street for an ambulance call, the release said.

Police are asking anyone with information related to this case to contact the Reedsburg Police Department at 608-524-2376.

 

