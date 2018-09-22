Crime

Records: 55-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old boy

Suspect met victim through social media

VILLAGE OF OREGON, Wis. - A 55-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy, according to court records. 

A search warrant shows that Steven R. Young allegedly met the victim -- who is now 15 -- on social media in September of 2017. The two texted each other, and Young was aware of the victim's young age, according to the messages listed in the criminal complaint. 

The two allegedly met at the victim's home on Sept. 14, 2017. The victim told police they were "snuggling on the couch" and then "one thing led to another," according to the complaint. 

Young is facing charges for second-degree sexual assault of a child, which is a felony. 

The victim reported the alleged sexual assault to officials with the Dane County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 4. Following an investigation, officials filed for a search warrant on Sept. 20 to look through a number of Young's electronic property. 

Young will be in court on Oct. 24 for a plea hearing. 

