Recognize this minivan? Law enforcement say it's involved in life-threatening hit-and-run crash

Wisconsin Department of Justice

MILWAUKEE - Do you recognize this minvan? Milwaukee police say it was involved in a serious hit-and-run crash downtown.

The car crashed into a pedestrian at about 1:15 a.m. on Monday. The victim, who was working as a security guard, has life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle is described as a newer model minivan equipped with a roof rack, dual moon roofs and HID/LED head lamps. It is believed to be a Toyota Sienna.

Police said the front of the van may have damage to the front passenger side hood and bumper.

The driver was last seen driving away from the crash in the northbound area of Cathedral Square Park.

If you see the car, call the Milwaukee Police Department crash reconstruction unit at 414-935-7878 or the criminal investigation bureau at 414-935-7360.

