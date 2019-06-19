Racine Police Department offers reward to find suspect who killed officer

RACINE, Wis. - The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department and Crime Stoppers of Racine County are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for the death of an officer.

Officer John Hetland was killed on Monday when an armed robbery was attempted at Teezer's Tavern in the city of Racine. Hetland attempted to intervene, even though he was off-duty at the time, and was fatally shot.

The shooter fled the scene. Any information relating to the crime can be sent to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department. Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.

