Puppy found, returned after being stolen from an outdoor kennel in Madison

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 09:44 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 09:16 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A puppy several months old named Diamond, an American pit bull terrier, was stolen Saturday at 2:16 p.m. from an outdoor kennel on Sunfish Court.

According to a police incident report, police got information that the puppy was at an address in Fitchburg. Diamond was found and returned to the owners Monday night. 

A 17-year-old admitted to taking the puppy and was arrested for theft.

