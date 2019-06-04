Puppy found, returned after being stolen from an outdoor kennel in Madison

Madison Police Department

MADISON, Wis. - A puppy several months old named Diamond, an American pit bull terrier, was stolen Saturday at 2:16 p.m. from an outdoor kennel on Sunfish Court.

According to a police incident report, police got information that the puppy was at an address in Fitchburg. Diamond was found and returned to the owners Monday night.

A 17-year-old admitted to taking the puppy and was arrested for theft.

