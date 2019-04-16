Crime

Prosecutors: Neenah teen typed plan to kill grandparents

Posted: Apr 16, 2019 04:52 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 16, 2019 05:24 PM CDT

APPLETON, Wis. - Prosecutors say a 17-year-old accused of killing his grandparents in eastern Wisconsin typed out plans for the shootings.

Alexander M. Kraus was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the deaths of 74-year-old Dennis Kraus and 73-year-old Letha Kraus Sunday at their home in Grand Chute. Each charge carries a life sentence.

The complaint says the plans for the killings were found in a backpack along with a book about an executioner. The document does not indicate a motive.

Police said Alexander Kraus told investigators he also was planning to cause harm at his eastern Wisconsin high school, which is not mentioned in the complaint.

Grand Chute, a city of 22,000, is about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northwest of Milwaukee.

