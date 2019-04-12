Prosecutors use kit tests to charge 6th person

FreeImages.com/Jason Morrison

MADISON, Wis. - Prosecutors have charged a sixth person using evidence gathered through the state Department of Justice's efforts to analyze thousands of untested rape kits.

Prosecutors in Milwaukee charged 44-year-old Cedric Ball with second-degree sexual assault on Friday. According to a criminal complaint, Ball sexually assaulted a woman in 2014. He allegedly paid the woman $10 for sex but she said he held her down and refused her pleas to stop.

The woman underwent a sexual assault examination later that same day. Her evidence kit was placed in the Milwaukee Police Department's inventory.

DOJ spokeswoman Gillian Drummond said the kit was tested as part of the DOJ project. The complaint said DNA from swabs in the kit matched Ball's profile in the FBI's national DNA database in September 2018.

Online court records didn't list an attorney for Ball.

