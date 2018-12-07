Probation given in fatal ATV crash in Dane County

MADISON, Wis. - An 18-year-old woman has been sentenced to probation for a crash that killed her friend and classmate in Dane County.

Samantha Trainor pleaded no contest to charges of negligent homicide, reckless driving and criminal damage to property for the July 2017 crash that killed Eric O'Connor in the town of Primrose.

Both Trainor and O'Connor were 17 and classmates at Belleville High School when Trainor's car struck O'Connor's ATV on a highway in front of the O'Connor family farm. Trainor says she thought O'Connor motioned for her to go around his ATV, but was actually signaling a left turn when he was struck.

The State Journal says Judge Ellen Berz went along with the recommendations in the plea agreement and sentenced Trainor to 18 months of probation.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.