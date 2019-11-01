Prison guard accused of using excess force with inmate
31-year-old on administrative leave, DOC says
PORTAGE, Wis. - A prison guard is accused of using excessive force on an inmate, officials said.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said staff at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage contacted the sheriff's office to report a possible use-of-force incident that happened inside the prison.
According to the release, it was reported that a corrections guard was involved in possible misconduct and excessive force with an inmate.
A Department of Corrections spokeswoman said Jezuit was placed on administrative leave.
Detectives from the sheriff's office investigated the incident and arrested 31-year-old guard Andrew Jezuit, of Baraboo. Jezuit is facing one count of misconduct in public office by acting with excess authority.
Jezuit is in the Columbia County Jail awaiting his initial appearance, officials said.
The sheriff's office said CCI staff cooperated and helped in the investigation.
Jezuit has worked for the Department of Corrections since 2011.
