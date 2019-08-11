Pregnant woman kicked in stomach during poolside fight

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. File photo

MADISON, Wis. - A pregnant woman was kicked in the stomach during a poolside fight in Madison on Saturday afternoon.

According to a blog post from Madison police Chief Mike Koval, dispatch sent officials to Goodman Pool on 306 West Olin Ave. for reports of a fight. The 38-year-old female victim put her belongings on three pool chairs to reserve them while she went to the concession stand.

Officials said the 18-year-old female suspect was with her 20-year-old and 29-year-old female family members. All three of them sat in the chairs.

Police said the victim got into an argument with the three women when she returned. The 18-year-old punched the woman from the back while she was trying to recover her things. When police arrived, the 18-year-old tried punching the victim again but hit an officer instead.

Authorities said the 29-year-old woman related to the suspect is pregnant and was kicked in the stomach by the victim during the fight. She was sent to a hospital to be evaluated and was cited for disorderly conduct.

The 18-year-old was arrested and taken to jail on charges of battery to law enforcement, simple battery and disorderly conduct. The 20-year-old was cited for disorderly conduct.

