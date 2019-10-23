Portillo's employee robbed by masked man, police say

Programming Notice

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 10:40 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 11:42 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A Portillo's employee was working the drive-thru Sunday night when a masked man robbed her, police said.

The victim said she was busy interacting with customers when the robber snuck up on her, pointed a small handgun at her and demanded money, according to an incident report. Police said the woman unclipped her Portillo's fanny pack, which had money in it, and gave it to the robber. The robber grabbed it and ran away, according to the report.

Police said the man was also wearing a hood in addition to the mask.

 

