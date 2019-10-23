Portillo's employee robbed by masked man, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A Portillo's employee was working the drive-thru Sunday night when a masked man robbed her, police said.

The victim said she was busy interacting with customers when the robber snuck up on her, pointed a small handgun at her and demanded money, according to an incident report. Police said the woman unclipped her Portillo's fanny pack, which had money in it, and gave it to the robber. The robber grabbed it and ran away, according to the report.

Police said the man was also wearing a hood in addition to the mask.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.