Portage man pleads guilty to 2 charges in connection with shooting of neighbor

Portage Police Department Calvin Eldridge

PORTAGE, Wis. - A Portage man pleaded guilty to two of the three charges against him Tuesday in connection with the shooting of his neighbor.

Calvin C. Eldridge, 49, pleaded guilty to second-degree recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon. The second-degree reckless homicide charge against him was dropped.

Eldridge is charged in the death of Victor B. Reynolds at the apartment building where both men lived. According to the criminal complaint, Reynolds was found shot and bloody in the doorway to his apartment and told police Calvin had shot him.

Eldridge was sentenced to nine months in jail and four years of probation. He will also have to undergo anger management. Restitution was also set at $4,800 based on funeral costs.