Police: Woman robbed while loading groceries into vehicle; 4 arrested on Beltline

MONONA, Wis. - Four juveniles were arrested on the Beltline Thursday after an incident in the parking lot of a Monona grocery store, police said.

Monona police said officers responded at 3:33 p.m. to the Pick 'n Save on Monona Drive for a report of a strong-arm robbery.

A woman told police she was loading her groceries into her vehicle when a teenage boy approached her, grabbed her purse from her vehicle and left in a silver SUV. Using the license plate number, police found out the SUV was stolen.

According to the report, shortly after the robbery, a Monona officer saw the SUV getting on the Beltline headed east from Broadway. The officer attempted to stop the SUV as it exited to Monona Drive, but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, merging back onto the eastbound Beltline.

Officers stopped the pursuit before getting back on the Beltline. A short time later, an employee at the Yahara Hills Golf Course in Madison called police to report four boys fleeing from a silver SUV in the course parking lot.

Police were provided with information that the boys had gotten into a cab and were last seen heading west on the Beltline.

Monona officers found the cab and conducted a traffic stop on the westbound Beltline over the Yahara River. All four boys were taken into custody without incident. The boys were taken to the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center.

Investigators said the stolen vehicle was connected to several other strong-arm robberies in various areas of Dane County.

The boys will each face different charges that include operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, eluding and theft, police said.

Both the Sun Prairie and Madison police departments also issued additional charges on some of the same suspects, according to a news release.