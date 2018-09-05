Police: Woman awakes to man attempting to come in through bedroom window
MADISON, Wis. - A west Madison woman called police early Tuesday after she saw someone trying to get into her bedroom window, police said.
A 22-year-old Tree Lane resident awoke just before 5 a.m. Tuesday to the sounds of scratching noises coming from outside her bedroom window, police said.
She told officers she could see her blinds were moving, and realized she had left her window unlocked.
The woman saw a shirtless man standing outside the window, according to the report. He fled as police were called. Responding officers found the window's screen propped up against an exterior wall of the victim's apartment building.
