Police: Witness with photo helped police arrest hit-and-run driver who pinned man in crash

MADISON, Wis. - A witness who followed a hit-and-run driver in Madison on Saturday helped police make an arrest in the case, according to a news release.

The Madison Police Department said a 38-year-old man was loading the back of his parked SUV in the 1500 block of Wheeler Road when he was struck from behind by a van. His leg was pinned between the van and his SUV.

Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said a witness, who had been driving behind the van, saw the van's driver back up and speed away, leaving the victim to fall to the roadway and crawl to the curb.

"Feeling the suspect's behavior was very wrong, the witness followed him until he parked the van at his home," DeSpain said. That's when she took a picture of his van, which she provided to police.

Other passersby came to the injured man's aid as first responders were summoned. According to the report, he suffered a serious leg injury.

Mittenzwei was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run causing great bodily harm.

