Police warn of Packers ticket scams during football season

Madison Police Department

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department is warning fans about Green Bay Packers ticket scams.

Last weekend, bogus tickets were sold to two parties in the East Towne Mall area after victims responded to Craigslist advertisements.

Officials believe the scammer is selling the bogus tickets and promising good seats.

In one case, a 58-year-old La Valle man spent $625 on four fake tickets Friday morning. The victim said the tickets looked legitimate, but when he called the Packers ticket office he learned the price listed on the phony tickets was wrong.

The tickets had a retail value of $109 a seat, when the real tickets would go for $136 a seat.

Police advise fans to buy tickets through reputable brokers and to use a credit card when making purchases.

Anyone with information about the identity of the scammer is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.