Police use spike strips to deflate stolen vehicle's tires, arrest 3 teens on John Nolen Dr.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police were able to deflate the tires on a stolen vehicle and arrest three people early Saturday morning.

The Madison Police Department said a police investigator had spotted a speeding, stolen car on the West Beltline at about 3:30 a.m.

He didn't chase it, but was called out its position as he followed at a distance from behind, the report said. A police sergeant saw the stolen car coming, and the investigator's squad car was the only other vehicle in sight.

According to the report, the sergeant laid spike strips down and was able to deflate the stolen car's tires on John Nolen Drive at North Shore Drive, heading in to the downtown area.

The driver and one passenger took off on foot, while a second passenger stayed with the disabled car, police said. All were taken into custody as several officers swarmed the area.

The 15-year-old driver, of Madison, and his passengers (a 12-year-old McFarland boy and a 14-year-old Madison boy) were taken to the Juvenile Reception Center, the report said.

The car had been stolen on Dec. 6 after its owner left it running while it was warming up in front of his Westover Court home, police said.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.