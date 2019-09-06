Police: Two teens abandon stolen vehicle, arrested near UW Arboretum

File photo

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department said the crash happened near High Street and Delaplaine Court just before 10 a.m. Friday.

Witnesses told police the stolen 2019 Honda CRV hit a couple of parked cars before the teens ditched it, according to police.

Police said a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl ran into the woods after abandoning the stolen vehicle.

K9 teams from both Madison and UW-Madison police departments established a perimeter, and one of the dogs helped track down the suspects.

The owner of the stolen vehicle said he purchased it two weeks ago and reported it stolen Monday morning from a parking lot on South Broom Street. He said had not yet removed the spare key from the vehicle.

