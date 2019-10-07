Police: Two arrested after police find heroin mixed with fentanyl

Courtesy of Racine County Sheriff's Office

RACINE, Wis. - Two people were arrested after a routine traffic stop led to the discovery of more than 100 grams of heroin laced with fentanyl, according to a Facebook post from the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

According to the post, a Racine County Sheriff's Office deputy was monitoring traffic on I-41 northbound at State Highway 20 when he observed a silver 2019 Toyota Camry traveling at 81 mph in a 60 mph work zone.

Police said the deputy smelled fresh marijuana when conducting the stop. The driver, 28-year-old Charlene T. Jackson and her passenger, 36-year-old Terrance P. Thomas, were removed from the car, and a search was conducted. Officers found 122.5 grams of heroin mixed with fentanyl, and 7.1 grams of marijuana on Jackson's person.

Jackson was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of marijuana and obstructing for providing a fake name. She is being held on $50,400 bond.

Thomas was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver heroin as a repeat drug offender and possession of marijuana as a repeat drug offender. He is being held on $55,000 bond.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.