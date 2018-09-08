Crime

Police: Thief smashes cash register, steals cash at gardening store

Posted: Sep 08, 2018 01:39 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 08, 2018 01:39 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A thief smashed a cash register and ran away with cash and keys to a work vehicle from a Madison gardening store Friday, according to Madison Police Department officials. 

Officers were dispatched to Fair Oaks Nursery and Garden Center around 5:40 p.m. Friday after receiving reports of a theft. 

Three employees were in the back of the store and getting ready to leave when they noticed a young man running out the front door. They then found the smashed cash register. 

