Police take five teens into custody after crashing stolen SUV, fleeing on foot

MADISON, Wis. - Police took five teens into custody Friday afternoon after they received a report of teens fleeing the scene of an SUV crash on Piedmont Road, according to a police report.

According to police, a Piedmont Road resident heard a crash around 4:37 p.m. He went outside to see what happened and saw an SUV had collided with a curb, damaging the vehicle. When the resident approached the teens to see if they were OK, they fled.

The man chased after them when he realized the SUV was likely stolen, according to the report. Three teens turned back toward him and began swinging their fists. The man returned home at that point.

Police said the man then got into his car and followed the teens. He called police and relayed the last known direction of travel to responding officers who were able to track the teens, eventually finding them in a culvert on Canterbury Road.

According to the report, several of the teens arrested called out the name of a street gang connected to a series of recent car thefts.

The SUV the teens had run from was stolen from Dodgeville.

One of the teens taken into custody also had a key fob for a vehicle that was stolen from Vitense Golf Land on Monday and was found, damaged, on Waltham Road on Friday.

All five teens were taken to the Juvenile Reception Center.

