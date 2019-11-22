PHOTOS: Police, SWAT respond to report of person with gun threatening woman on Madison's east side Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Courtesy Jack Kear Officers are responding Friday morning to a report of a person possibly with a gun at a building on Madison's east side.

Madison police said officers are the area for a report of a possibly armed person inside an apartment on East Wilson Street. The city's SWAT team is at the scene, which is between South Ingersoll Street and South Few Street.

“Exit the apartment into the hallway with your hands empty and visible.” pic.twitter.com/E7nMC9rFMs — Gabriella Bachara (@GabbyBachara) November 22, 2019

Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said a woman called police at 8:42 a.m. to report she was threatened by a man. Police said there was enough time between the report and when officers arrived that it's possible the person could have left the apartment.

The scene was cleared just before 1 p.m. No one was arrested.

The Marquette Neighborhood Association posted an image on is Facebook page at 9:41 a.m. of multiple Madison police cars positioned on the Capitol City bike path and advised residents to avoid the 1000 block Friday morning.

The Working Draft Beer Co., 1129 East Wilson Street, said on its Facebook page Friday morning that it was temporarily closed "until a police situation nearby is resolved."

Working Draft said at 10:51 a.m. that all street access to the business was closed.

