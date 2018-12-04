Police: Suspected drug dealer throws heroin; Officers treated for opioid exposure

MADISON, Wis. - Three Madison officers were exposed to an opioid and two people were arrested after a drug task force search on Madison's north side.

The Madison Police Department said town of Madison police and the Dane County Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant on an apartment on Sherman Avenue Monday morning.

Police said 44-year-old Stanley Miles, a suspected drug dealer, attempted to destroy 50 grams of fentanyl-laced heroin Monday by throwing it into the air.

Three officers were treated and released for exposure to the powerful synthetic opioid, according to the report.

The Madison Fire Department's Hazardous Incident Team wearing protective gear worked with state and federal partners to safely search the apartment.

Police said there was no general danger to the public because of the incident.

Miles was taken into custody. Another resident, Tewan Temple, 45, was also taken into custody, police said.

Between 50 and 100 grams of heroin, including what Miles tried to destroy, were seized, officials said. Agents also confiscated more than 37 grams of crack cocaine, 109 grams of THC, cellphones, a handgun and more than $1,400 cash.

Miles is facing tentative charges of recklessly endangering safety, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession with intent to deliver heroin, cocaine and THC. Temple is facing tentative charges of maintaining a drug trafficking place.

The arrests are part of an ongoing investigation, the report said.

Temple, Miles

