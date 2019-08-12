Police: Stolen SUV found spray-painted on other side of Madison

MADISON, Wis. - An SUV that was stolen from Madison's east side last month was found disguised on Madison's west side Saturday, police said.

The Madison Police Department said that officers responded Saturday morning to a report of a black Jeep Cherokee circling a Schroeder Road apartment building parking lot at a high speed.

Officers found the Jeep, unoccupied, parked with the engine still warm, the report said.

Police said the SUV was stolen from Sachtjen Street on Aug. 5, just a few days after a burglar had entered the victim's home and stolen his keys. He had his key fob for the Jeep replaced, but one week after the first incident, the Jeep was stolen from the man's driveway.

Madison police said when the Jeep was found Saturday, it was a different color; it had been spray painted black.

Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said burglars sometimes change the color of the stolen vehicle "in an attempt to throw police off as officers attempt to find vehicles listed on the 'hot sheet.'"

