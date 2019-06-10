Police: Stabbed man stumbles bleeding from elevator; 2 face charges

Yaeger , Xistris

Yaeger , Xistris

MADISON, Wis. - A pair of Madison roommates are facing charges in connection with a stabbing at a downtown Madison apartment early Sunday morning, police said.

Madison police said 19-year-old Stace A. Yaeger and 18-year-old Alexander E. Xistris were at their apartment in the 400 block of North Frances Street at about 2:30 a.m. when there was a fight with a 21-year-old visitor.

According to the report, the victim, a Madison man, had a knife wound to the stomach and other cuts to his hand.

Police said one of the roommates facing charges told officers that the victim put him in a headlock and punched him multiple times in the face, and that is when the suspect armed himself with a knife.

Police said Yaeger and Xistris never called police or for anyone to come help for the injured man.

He was found bleeding profusely by private security when he stumbled out of an apartment elevator, officials said.

The injured man suffered a knife wound to the stomach and other cuts to his hand, according to police.

Yaeger was arrested on suspicion of first-degree reckless endangerment while armed and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Xistris was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and duty to aid victim or report crime.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.