Crime

Police share surveillance photos of man suspected of using counterfeit money

Posted: Nov 13, 2019 12:18 PM CST

JEFFERSON, Wis. - The Jefferson Police Department has released surveillance photos in hopes of finding a man who used a counterfeit bill.

Jefferson police are asking people to contact them if they can identify the man and woman in the picture below. Police said the man entered a store in Jefferson and paid for his merchandise with a fake bill.

They shared the photos of the man and woman on the Jefferson Wisconsin Police Department Facebook page. 

People can report information to the Jefferson Police Department at 920-674-7707 and reference case 2019-4066 with your tip.

 

