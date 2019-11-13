Police share surveillance photos of man suspected of using counterfeit money
JEFFERSON, Wis. - The Jefferson Police Department has released surveillance photos in hopes of finding a man who used a counterfeit bill.
Jefferson police are asking people to contact them if they can identify the man and woman in the picture below. Police said the man entered a store in Jefferson and paid for his merchandise with a fake bill.
They shared the photos of the man and woman on the Jefferson Wisconsin Police Department Facebook page.
People can report information to the Jefferson Police Department at 920-674-7707 and reference case 2019-4066 with your tip.
