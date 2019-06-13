Police share surveillance photos of man suspected in attempted homicide investigation

Madison Police Department

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department is releasing surveillance photos of a man who is suspected in an attempted homicide investigation.

Police said the man is one of two involved in an armed homie invasion and attempted homicide Tuesday morning. The victim fought the intruders off and believes one of the men had serious facial injuries as a result.

During the fight, the victim was shot in the head. Police said it was a graze wound, which required stitches.

The home was in the 2000 block of McKenna Boulevard. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Madison Police Department

