Police seek public's help in identifying Sun Prairie bank robber
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Authorities are seeking the public's help Friday in identifying a Sun Prairie bank robber from a surveillance image.
The Sun Prairie Police Department released a surveillance image from the robbery at the Bank of Sun Prairie on Tuesday at 2:11 p.m.
A man who was wearing items to conceal his identity displayed a note demanding money and left on foot with an unknown amount of cash. No weapon was seen.
In the surveillance photo, a person is visible standing at the bank counter wearing what appeared to be a knit winter hat, glasses, a cloth or mask covering his nose and mouth and a green long-sleeve pullover shirt. It also appeared he was wearing gloves over his hands.
Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call police at 608-837-7336. Tipsters can also call anonymously at 608-837-6300.
