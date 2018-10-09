Police seek man who used stolen credit card at Walmart

MADISON, Wis. - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of using credit cards that were taken in burglaries.

The Janesville Police Department released four photos Tuesday showing a person of interest in two reported burglaries on Janesville’s east side.

According to a news release, in both cases the burglaries occurred during the night while the homeowners were asleep and a burglar got in through unlocked doors.

Police said wallets and purses were stolen. Shortly after the burglaries, stolen credit cards were used at Walmart.

Police said even though the two incidents happened three days apart, the person in the surveillance photos is wearing the same clothing.

Residents are urged to lock all doors at night, keep exterior lights on and call if they recognize the individual.

Anyone with information about the crime or any other crime is asked to contact Janesville police at 608-755-3100, Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or send tips through the free P3 tips app available in the Apple or Google Play stores.