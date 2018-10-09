Crime

Police seek man who used stolen credit card at Walmart

Posted: Oct 09, 2018 10:33 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2018 10:34 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of using credit cards that were taken in burglaries.

The Janesville Police Department released four photos Tuesday showing a person of interest in two reported burglaries on Janesville’s east side.

According to a news release, in both cases the burglaries occurred during the night while the homeowners were asleep and a burglar got in through unlocked doors.

Police said wallets and purses were stolen. Shortly after the burglaries, stolen credit cards were used at Walmart.

Police said even though the two incidents happened three days apart, the person in the surveillance photos is wearing the same clothing.

Residents are urged to lock all doors at night, keep exterior lights on and call if they recognize the individual. 

Anyone with information about the crime or any other crime is asked to contact Janesville police at 608-755-3100, Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or send tips through the free P3 tips app available in the Apple or Google Play stores.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration