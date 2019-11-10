Police seek driver who hit 2 children, parents near Fiserv
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who injured two children and their parents outside of Fiserv Forum.
The crash happened Saturday night in downtown Milwaukee. Police say paramedics took the children, ages 5 and 8, and the parents to hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening.
The family was crossing a street when a car made a left turn and struck them in the crosswalk.
Police are searching for a 2018 silver four-door Chevrolet Malibu.
The Journal Sentinel reports the crash is the fourth hit-and-run in Milwaukee in which a child pedestrian was injured or killed in just over two weeks.
