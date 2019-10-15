Police searching for suspects in two overnight crimes

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Police are searching for the people involved in two separate crimes overnight after surveillance footage from both areas showed several similarly-dressed teens fleeing in a green car, according to an incident report.

According to the report, burglars took several items from a car inside an open garage on Cedar Creek Trail and were scared off by an alarm when they tried to enter the house.

Just over an hour later, a group of people got into an unlocked SUV on Hastings Circle, according to police. The owner did not have a garage door opener or key fob in the vehicle, so the people had no way to enter the man's home or steal the vehicle. The man was woken up by an alarm and scared the criminals away, according to the incident report.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.