Police searching for suspects in armed robbery at off-campus apartment complex

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department is looking for five suspects involved in an armed robbery and battery at the Hub Apartments downtown.

Just after 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13, MPD officers went to 437 N. Frances St. and were told that five men went into an apartment on the ninth floor, beat on the front door, and pushed their way inside once a resident opened it to see what was happening.

In a statement, Sgt. Nathan Becker said at least one of the suspects claimed to have a handgun, but no guns were seen.

There were three people in the apartment at the time-- two residents and one guest. The suspects confronted the male guest and reportedly knocked him down, beat him and stomped on his head. The suspects then kicked in a locked bedroom door and stole personal property and cash before running away.

The suspects haven't been found. MPD is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information should contact the MPD or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

