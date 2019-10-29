Police searching for person who used citizen as human shield as gunman approached
MADISON, Wis. - Police are searching for the people involved in an Oct. 22 altercation at West Towne Mall in which one person used another as a human shield as a gunman approached, according to an incident report.
According to the report, one individual is believed to have fled in a red SUV, possibly Mitsubishi Outlander.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of those involved in the incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.
