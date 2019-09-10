Police release surveillance images from BMO Harris Bank robbery

Via MPD

MADISON, Wis. - Police are investigating a bank robbery at BMO Harris Bank on Madison's north side Tuesday after a man stole money, according to an incident report.

Police said the man entered the bank just before 11 a.m. and demanded money. He did not show any weapons, and he fled with cash.

The report said the culprit is a 230-pound, 5-foot, 8-inch tall man in his 30s with a dark complexion and a pale spot on his lip. Bank employees said he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black baseball cap and carrying a black backpack, according to the release.

Officials released surveillance images of the robber Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the robber's identity is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

