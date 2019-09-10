Police release surveillance images from BMO Harris Bank robbery
MADISON, Wis. - Police are investigating a bank robbery at BMO Harris Bank on Madison's north side Tuesday after a man stole money, according to an incident report.
Police said the man entered the bank just before 11 a.m. and demanded money. He did not show any weapons, and he fled with cash.
The report said the culprit is a 230-pound, 5-foot, 8-inch tall man in his 30s with a dark complexion and a pale spot on his lip. Bank employees said he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black baseball cap and carrying a black backpack, according to the release.
Officials released surveillance images of the robber Tuesday afternoon.
Anyone with information on the robber's identity is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Accuser says he didn't want to get retired Catholic priest 'in trouble' by reporting sexual abuse
Next Story
Police: Madison massage therapist faces sex offense, accused of sexually touching client
Local And Regional News
- Bill would fund effort to locate those missing in action
- Accuser says he didn't want to get retired Catholic priest 'in trouble' by reporting sexual abuse
- Police: Madison massage therapist faces sex offense, accused of sexually touching client
- UW-Madison says Foxconn slow in fulfilling $100M pledge
- Watertown man arrested in connection with shots-fired incident, police say
- New York man arrested for computer child sex crimes with Sun Prairie boy, police say