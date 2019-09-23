Police searching for group of potential car thieves as more vehicles are reported stolen

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. - Police are searching for a group of people they suspect are connected to multiple burglaries and stolen vehicles across Dane County, according to a news release.

Authorities said they believe the crimes are being committed by an organized group that has expanded its range outside of Dane County.

At 2:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a burglary on Hayden Road in the village of Windsor after the homeowners received an alert from their Nest device informing them there were people in their home. The homeowners returned home in time to observe two white SUVs fleeing the area -- a Lexus and Infinity. The homeowners got the license plates from both vehicles, which were reported stolen from Fond Du Lac County. According to a news release, the thieves took jewelry, cash and other valuables.

The release said both suspect vehicles were pursued at different times following the burglary, but the pursuits were terminated.

Police said they suspect the group is the same one responsible for stealing a 2019 BMW from a home on School Road in Cottage Grove that same night. In a Facebook post, the Cottage Grove Police Department said a group of at least eight people were seen in a residential neighborhood attempting to open the doors of cars parked outside.

In the post, authorities said members of the group quickly run to cars parked on the street or in driveways, checking to see if they are unlocked. If they are and they find a garage door opener, they enter the garage and attempt to enter the homes to find keys to the cars.

Police are asking that people remember to lock their cars and all doors to their house to help prevent these kinds of thefts.

The Dane County Sheriff's Department is still investigating this incident, and they ask that anyone with information or additional video contact them at 608-284-6900.

