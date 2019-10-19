Police searching for bank robber

MADISON, Wis. - Police are searching for a man who robbed Monona Bank on Atwood Avenue on Saturday morning, according to an incident report.

According to the report, a man entered the bank shortly after it opened and handed the bank teller a note instructing him to turn over all the money. The robber ran away after receiving some money.

Police tried tracking the man with a K-9, but they were unsuccessful.

The robber is described as a 5-foot-10-inch black man with a thin build and a scar or mark on the left side of his face. He was last seen wearing a red baseball hat, black jacket, drab-colored gloves, black track suit pants with a stripe down each side, and tan Nike shoes.

