Police searching for bank robber following holdup at Associated Bank

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department is looking to identify a bank robber after a holdup Wednesday night at Associated Bank on McKee Road.

According to an incident report, the teller said the man kept a hand near the pocket of his sweatshirt as if he had a weapon.

He left with cash and got into a dark gray sedan with temporary Wisconsin plates.

Police said the man is 22 to 25 years old. He is black and has an average build. He is between 6 feet, 2 inches and 6 feet, 3 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a royal blue baseball cap under a white and gray hooded sweatshirt, jeans with multiple rips and white boxer shorts that stuck out above the waistline of the pants.

