Police searches of 2 homes in McFarland briefly locks down school

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MCFARLAND, Wis. - Police searching two McFarland homes prompted a brief lockdown of a school Tuesday morning, according to a news release.

The McFarland Police Department said officers searched two residences simultaneously with warrants at about 8:30 a.m.

Police said the warrants were conducted as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected narcotics distribution and weapons violations.

As a matter of caution, the Conrad Elvehjem Primary School campus on Johnson Street was temporarily placed in lockdown while entry was made and the scene secured.

Officers were also stationed in the school campus parking lot while entry was made as a secondary layer of caution, according to the release.

While a large police presence may be observed in the general area for some time Tuesday, there's no immediate danger to the public related to the incident, officials said.