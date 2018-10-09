Crime

Police searches of 2 homes in McFarland briefly locks down school

Posted: Oct 09, 2018 10:56 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2018 11:50 AM CDT

MCFARLAND, Wis. - Police searching two McFarland homes prompted a brief lockdown of a school Tuesday morning, according to a news release. 

The McFarland Police Department said officers searched two residences simultaneously with warrants at about 8:30 a.m.

Police said the warrants were conducted as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected narcotics distribution and weapons violations.

As a matter of caution, the Conrad Elvehjem Primary School campus on Johnson Street was temporarily placed in lockdown while entry was made and the scene secured.

Officers were also stationed in the school campus parking lot while entry was made as a secondary layer of caution, according to the release.

While a large police presence may be observed in the general area for some time Tuesday, there's no immediate danger to the public related to the incident, officials said.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration