Police search for would-be strong-arm robber

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are reviewing surveillance footage in hopes that they'll find the man who pushed a 20-year-old woman to the ground Saturday in the 400 block of West Gilman Street as part of an attempted robbery, according to an incident report.

Police said the man pushed the woman to the ground and checked her pockets while asking, "Do you have any money?" The victim told the man multiple times she did not and that she wanted to be left alone, according to the report.

The victim called police and choked back tears as she told them what happened, police said. According to the report, she suffered a bruised cheek and knees.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.