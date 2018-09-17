Police search for robber who wore sunglasses, acted like he had gun

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank Monday morning, according to a news release.

The Madison Police Department said a man robbed the Associated Bank on West Broadway at about 9:30 a.m.

According to the report, the robber was wearing sunglasses and acted as if he had a gun. He demanded cash and left on foot with money.

The robber was described as white, between 35 and 40 years old and 5 feet, 7 inches tall. He had blond hair and was wearing a white T-shirt, jeans and sunglasses.