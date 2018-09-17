Police search for robber who wore sunglasses, acted like he had gun
MADISON, Wis. - Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank Monday morning, according to a news release.
The Madison Police Department said a man robbed the Associated Bank on West Broadway at about 9:30 a.m.
According to the report, the robber was wearing sunglasses and acted as if he had a gun. He demanded cash and left on foot with money.
The robber was described as white, between 35 and 40 years old and 5 feet, 7 inches tall. He had blond hair and was wearing a white T-shirt, jeans and sunglasses.
