Police search for Menomonee Falls wallet thieves

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is searching for two people who stole a woman's wallet from her purse at a Panera Bread, according to a news release.

Police said the victim's wallet was taken while her purse hung from the back of her chair at the restaurant. According to the release, the victim's credit cards were used at a local Walmart, Target and Best Buy.

The suspects are believed to be males in their late 20s to early 30s, the release said. Police said they are unsure what type of vehicle the thieves might have been driving.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at 888-441-5505.

