Police search for inmate who didn't return to jail after work release

PORTAGE, Wis. - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a Huber inmate who failed to return to the jail from work release, according to a news release.

Marcos Antonio Avila, 34, was supposed to return to jail at 7 a.m. Tuesday, but did not. Avila is serving a 180-day Huber sentence on charges of domestic disorderly conduct, battery to police officers, resisting/obstructing an officer and felony bail jumping, according to police.

Avila's last residence is 1025 West Wisconsin St. in Portage.

Anyone who has seen or knows of Avila's location is asked to call the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 608-742-4166.

