Police search for home burglary suspect

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police responded to a call of a home burglary Saturday night, but their search for the suspect was unsuccessful, according to an incident report.

When officers arrived on the scene, the homeowner told them the suspect ran off to the south and jumped over a fence, according to the report. Evidence was found at the scene and a K-9 track was completed, but police said they were unable to find the suspect.

According to the report, the suspect is described as 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was seen wearing a black hood and gray sweatpants, and his face was covered.

