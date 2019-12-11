Police say man assaulted victim after argument over keys

Dane County Sheriff's Office

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police officers went to the 1500 block of Troy Drive Wednesday at 6:36 p.m. after an open line 911 call with two people.

According to an incident report, the two individuals were arguing about keys in the background of the 911 call. Police received a call from Kwik Trip advising that a man was hitting a woman outside as the officers were responding.

Police said they found an injured woman outside of the apartment building with a knife. She dropped the knife and was detained. Officers said her injuries were a result of a domestic disturbance and battery, some of which happened inside a nearby apartment. The domestic battery involved what police described as personal weapons, like hands, feet, fists, and a knife.

Officers found an intoxicated man inside the apartment with a stab wound to the shoulder area. He was also detained.

Police said the evidence indicates the man was assaulting the woman after the two began to argue over keys. While the man was on top of the woman, she got a knife, stabbed the man and left the apartment.

The man, Leroy R. Savannah, was taken to a local hospital, received treatment and was then arrested and taken to the Dane County Jail on domestic abuse related charges and probation/parole hold.

