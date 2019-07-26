Police say drug deal turned into robbery

One crime turned into another last night near Mendota Court.

The Madison Police Department reports that a 23-year-old Madison man set up a drug deal through social media. He arrived at Mendota Court shortly after 1 a.m. He was met outside and escorted into an apartment building to make a purchase from the two men he'd set up the deal with online, according to MPD.

Once inside the apartment, the buyer showed the money to the prospective drug dealers, who punched the buyer in the head and took his money, according to police. The police say one of the sellers then pulled out a knife, and the would-be buyer fled the scene and called the police.

