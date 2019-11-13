Police say burglaries are rising in Elvehjem, Heritage Heights neighborhoods

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Police said they have detected an increase in home burglaries in the Elvehjem and Heritage Heights neighborhoods over the past month.

The latest burglary happened just after 10:30 a.m. Monday in the 4600 block of Camden Road, according to an incident report.

The Madison Police Department's Crime Analysts said several of the crimes have occurred on Saturday and Sunday nights between the hours of 8 and 10 p.m., when many victims are away from their homes.

Detectives from the department's Burglary Crimes Unit are investigating the crimes, according to the report.

Police are asking anyone who sees something suspicious to call 911. More information to prevent burglaries and break-ins will be available at the MPD's Home Safety Night on Nov. 19.

