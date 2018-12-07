Police say 2 carjackings outside Madison day cares within 24 hours likely connected

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Police believe two carjackings in 24 hours that took place outside day care centers in Madison are connected.

Madison police said the first incident took place at La Petite Academy on Schroeder Road Wednesday at 5:52 p.m. A 34-year-old Edgerton man was securing his 3-year-old daughter in her car seat when two masked men robbed him and demanded he get out of the car. The father was able to get his daughter out and neither was injured.

At 5:32 p.m. Thursday, two armed masked men ordered three children out of a Ford Fusion that was outside Great Beginnings Arbor Hills day care center on Todd Drive, police said. At the time of the crime, a 36-year-old woman was inside the center picking up a child. Her family was in the Fusion, including a 15-year-old boy in the front passenger seat, a 9-year-old boy in the rear seat and an 8-year-old girl in the rear seat.

Masked robbers flung open the front doors, pointed a gun at the 15-year-old and told him to get the younger children out, the report said. The teen got the other two kids out and and kept everyone safe.

The stolen car was recovered by police a short time later in the 7900 block of Tree Lane, police said.

The Madison police Violent Crimes Unit is leading the investigation. Detectives said the cases are likely linked.

In both cases, the carjackers opened the doors of the vehicles and a gunman ordered the occupants out. The incidents took place in the 5 p.m. hour outside of a day care center and the stolen vehicles were later recovered on Tree Lane.

