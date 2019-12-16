Police: Robbers steal pizza delivery driver's money, phone, delivery bag filled with food
MADISON, Wis. - A Pizza Hut delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Friday in the 1300 block of South Street, according to an incident report.
Police said the victim had just made a delivery just before 6:15 p.m. when two men approached, one of whom pointed a gun at the victim. The robbers stole his money, credit cards, cellphone and delivery bag that had a pizza and some wings inside, according to the report. Police said that as the criminals got into a silver GMC Envoy with Illinois license plates, the wings fell out of the delivery bag.
The robbers are described as black men in their early 20s who were wearing dark hoodies. According to the report, one man was about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and the other was around 5 feet, 10 inches tall.
